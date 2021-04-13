Atlanta Gas Light crews are responding to a gas leak near the area of the 1400 block of Mount Paran Road in Atlanta.
Crews are working at the scene along with first responders to safely make repairs.
Temporarily, drivers near the site may want to look for alternate routes.
