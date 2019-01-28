Lilburn, GA (CBS46) A busy Lilburn roadway was shut down as crews repaired a broken gas main but the roadway has since reopened.
Lawrenceville Highway was shut down in both directions at Wynne Russell Drive as crews worked to repair the main break.
Crews struck a gas line and that caused the leak.
The roadway reopened around 10:30 a.m.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.