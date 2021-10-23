UPDATE (CBS46) -- Peach County Coroner confirms, Tyler French, 27, of Byron, Georgia has died as a result of the off-campus party shooting in Fort Valley.
FORT VALLEY, Ga. (CBS46)-- The Georgia Bureau of Investigations says a total of eight people were shot, and one person has died following an overnight shooting at an off-campus party in Fort Valley.
On Saturday morning, the GBI confirmed the person killed was not a Fort Valley State University student.
According to investigators, the incident took place on Carver Drive, about 30-minutes from Macon.
Details are limited, and the extent of those injured or any suspect information is unknown.
Stick with CBS46 News as this story will be updated when new details are released.
