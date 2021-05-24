CLARKE County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is working to understand the circumstances surrounding a deadly officer-involved shooting.
Preliminary information suggests Athens-Clarke County Police Department (ACCPD) responded to reports of a man with a gun near the area of Walker Park located at 2 00 Trail Creek Street around 11:04 a.m. on Sunday.
Police have identified the man as Juan Joseph Daniele Castellano, 38, of Athens.
According to police, Castellano had carjacked a person at gunpoint inside of Walker Park.
When officers arrived on the scene officers, they found Castellano in the stolen car.
Castellano got out of the car with a long gun and began shouting demands at officers, said police.
Law enforcement tells CBS46 News, officers gave numerous commands for Castellano to surrender but he refused to comply.
Shots were fired, and Castellano was shot and died on the scene.
No officers or individuals were injured in the incident.
Investigators shared Castellano is suspected of an armed robbery that occurred minutes before the carjacking.
Additionally, he is suspected to have threatened several park attendees, including children, with a gun.
