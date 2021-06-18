DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)-- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is looking into the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting in Lithia Springs on Friday.
Douglasville Police Department responded to the scene around 4:00 am at the Crestmark Apartments in Lithia Springs, say police.
The preliminary investigation suggests there was some sort of domestic dispute.
A witness said a male was pointing a firearm at a female.
Police tell CBS46 News when the Douglasville officer arrived, he encountered the male who was armed with a rifle.
The officer fired his gun and the suspect fled with the rifle, say authorities.
According to investigators, the male was later found dead nearby in the woods.
Stick with CBS46 News as we learn more from the GBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.