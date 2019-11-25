CARROLLTON, Ga. (CBS46) – An investigation is underway after a man died in a medical holding cell at the Carroll County Jail.
In a statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation released on Monday, at some point during his incarceration, 28-year-old Marquis Hayslett required medical attention for an illness and was placed in a medical holding cell.
GBI said the man was found unresponsive in his cell on Nov. 18. Emergency medical services responded but Hayslett was already dead.
Hayslett was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with simple assault and family violence stemming from an incident involving his girlfriend.
The official cause of death has not been determined. An autopsy is pending.
