SAVANNAH, Ga. (CBS46)-- GBI is investigating the circumstances of a man killed after pointing a gun at police during a traffic stop near downtown Savannah.
The preliminary information suggests around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday Savannah Police Department pulled over a car on E. Bolton Street for failure to stop at a stop sign, say investigators.
According to a spokesperson with GBI during the traffic stop, officers talked to the driver outside of the car.
Authorities say a passenger, identified as Maurice Sentel Mincey, 36, of Savannah, was moving around inside the vehicle.
CBS46 News has learned police asked Mincey to stop moving and show his hands, but Mincey refused to do so, and suddenly stepped out of the car.
Investigators tell us Mincey then pointed a gun at officers, and an officer fired gunshots at the passenger, striking him. Mincey was pronounced dead at the scene.
GBI says an autopsy will happen at their Crime Lab.
No officers were injured. This is an active investigation; the story will be updated as new details are released.
