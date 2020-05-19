ATLANTA (CBS46)—The Georgia Department of Labor announced it is streamlining its process to make it easier for permanently terminated workers to continue receiving their benefits without interruption.
According to a press release, the program will allow employer filed partial claims to be converted to individual claims if the individual becomes permanently terminated.
In the past, when an employer permanently laid off an employee, the employee then had to file an individual claim. The employee filed claim process took more than 30 days, labor officials wrote.
Under the newly created Claims Conversion Program, employees who were temporarily laid-off will not have to refile for benefits once he or she becomes permanently laid-off.
“It is our continuing goal to create workforce solutions,” said GDOL Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “This program will allow employees who have been permanently laid off the opportunity to instantly convert their claim to an individual one ensuring continued benefits without having to refile their claim.”
“We are working with employers to help them meet their business needs,” said Commissioner Butler. “In the meantime, we are continuing to encourage employers to file weekly on behalf of their employees until we can get the system implemented.”
In the past two months, the GDOL has issued over $2.4 billion in combined state and federal unemployment benefits, the press release stated.
In addition, since the week ending March 21, 2020, GDOL has processed 1,840,365 regular initial unemployment claims. Of those claims, 812,281 were valid with enough earned wages to receive benefits and 575,000 Georgians (85 percent of all eligible claimants) have already received their first payment, labor officials reported.
“We have issued an unemployment payment to more than 575,000 people in the state of Georgia,” said Commissioner Butler. “That is more recipients than the past four years combined.”
Individuals eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) received $29 million in unemployment benefits last week, according to the GDOL.
This includes individuals who are self-employed, gig workers, 1099 independent contractors, employees of churches, employees of non-profits, or those with limited work history who do not qualify for state unemployment benefits.
As of May 7, 108,097 PUA applications were processed and are eligible for payment (81 percent of all PUA claims received). Almost 50% of applicants have filed a claim, but still have not requested a payment. In order to receive benefits, applicants must request payments for each eligible week. Applicants are continuing to be identified as potential PUA recipients when deemed ineligible for state benefits and directed to apply for federal benefits.
As of May 12, 2020, the Georgia Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund Balance was just under $2 billion, down $569 million from the previous week’s balance.
Over 101,000 jobs are listed online at www.EmployGeorgia.com for Georgians to access. The GDOL offers online resources for finding a job, building a resume, and assisting with other reemployment needs.
