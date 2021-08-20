DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Investigators are working a deadly accident on I-20 EB near Panola Road in DeKalb Co.
The preliminary information from The Georgia Department of Transportation suggests a pedestrian was fatally struck by a utility truck.
If you are in the area, you may want to look for an alternate route as two lanes are blocked.
According to police Georgia State Patrol has taken over the invest
This is a fluid situation, details are limited and this story will be updated when new information becomes available.
