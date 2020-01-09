COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) GDOT reported that road failure forced the closure of two southbound lanes on I-285 near South Cobb Drive in Cobb County but the roadway has since fully reopened.
GDOT has previously reported that the issue wasn't expected to be resolved until 10 p.m. Friday evening.
But crews were able to clear the scene much quicker.
No word on what was causing the road failure.
