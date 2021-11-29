Top-ranked Rabun County traveled 325 miles for a quarterfinals showdown with Thomasville for the second time in three years, and the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs will again be moving on following a stunning 49-24 victory over the Wildcats. Thomasville pulled away after a back-and-forth quarter and a half with a potent offensive attack and a stifling defense led by senior linebacker Ty Anderson that sacked Rabun County’s star quarterback Gunner Stockton four times in the second half and kept the UGA commit from surpassing Trevor Lawrence’s record 13,902 career passing yards in the senior’s final game.
Senior running back Malik Harper finished with three touchdowns, including a pair in the opening frame. Stockton answered the first with a 24-yard pass to Lang Windham and the second with a 5-yard plunge on 4th-and-2 to knot the game at 14-14 with 7:22 remaining in the half, but Thomasville’s senior quarterback Shannen White took a 62-yard trip to the end zone on the first play of the following Bulldog drive to reclaim the lead. DJ Thurman hauled in a pass from White with an acrobatic catch off the back of a defender moments later to set up a touchdown completion from White to Cole Shaw for a 28-14 Bulldog lead, which stood at the break.
Rabun County started the second half strong, forcing a Thomasville punt and then getting a 50-yard field goal from Gus Hood, but Malik Harper’s 50-yard run two plays later gave the Bulldogs a comfortable 35-17 lead. Stockton left the game for the second time with a bloody nose, and the offense failed to find any additional success until a fourth-quarter touchdown for the game’s final points. The Bulldogs will host Callaway next week for a shot to play for their first state title since 1988.
7A
Collins Hill 49, Lowndes 7
Sam Horn threw two touchdown passes each to Travis Hunter and Ethan Davis as Collins Hill defeated Lowndes on the road in Martin Stadium. Hunter caught touchdowns of 25 and 10 yards, while Davis caught touchdowns of 14 yards and 8 yards and caught a pass for a two-point conversion. Horn also had a 1-yard rush for a score. Ryan Stephens rushed for two touchdowns, his first score coming on an 80-yard run with under a minute to play in the first half to give Collins Hill a 28-7 halftime lead. Stephens capped the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Collins Hill will host Grayson in the semifinals next Friday.
6A
Dacula 35, Johns Creek 0
Dacula continues its quest for its first title in program history with a 35-0 quarterfinals rout of visiting Johns Creek in which the Falcons did all of their scoring by the 8:11 mark of the second quarter. Senior Kyle Efford had a pair of rushing touchdowns in the opening frame and another to start the second quarter, then hauled in a one-handed interception on the next play from scrimmage to set up junior Matthew Haber’s 9-yard score. The Falcons defense blocked a Johns Creek punt on the following drive, and Will Green fell on it in the end zone to bring the score to its final tally. Dacula advances to the semifinals for the third time in four years, where the Falcons will square off with Hughes.
Buford 27, Lee County 0
Visiting Buford was led by its 287 yards rushing, 195 of which came from Victor Venn on 19 carries. Wolves quarterback Ashton Daniels was 9-of-15 passing for 174 yards and a 67-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Bond in the fourth quarter for the final points of the game. Daniels also rushed for an 11-yard touchdown in the second quarter, and Eli Parks had a 23-yard rushing score in the second to put Buford ahead 17-0 at halftime. Alex Mata made field goals of 33 and 30 yards. Buford hosts Carrollton in the semifinals next Friday.
Hughes 48, Northside-Warner Robins 7
Antonio Martin rushed for four touchdowns as Hughes took care of visiting Northside-Warner Robins in a rematch of a 2020 first-round contest in the Class 6A playoffs. The Panthers, who also cruised last year by a 27-0 margin, scored the first 27 points again on Friday before the Eagles got on the scoreboard late in the second quarter with a 15-yard strike from Jaylen Allen to Cameran Brown. Hughes also got a 41-yard touchdown pass from Prentiss Nolan to Armani Tookes, an 11-yard TD run by Corey Blair, and a 47-yard fumble return to the end zone by Jakarri Martin. The Panthers led 21-0 after one quarter, 27-7 at halftime and 34-7 going into the fourth. They will host Dacula in the semifinals.
5A
Warner Robins 49, Jones County 21
In a rematch of the 2020 Class 5A semifinals, JaFredrick Perry rushed for five touchdowns as Warner Robins pulled away from host Jones County. The defending state champion Demons trailed 14-7 late in the first quarter and were tied at 21-21 with less than one minute remaining in the opening half before Perry took over. Three of his touchdown scampers came from at least 42 yards away, including a 71-yarder and a 66-yarder both in the third quarter. Warner Robins also got a 25-yard touchdown run by Chaz Sturn and a blocked field goal return for a score by Antwon Jackson. The Demons will go up against Creekside in the semifinals.
Creekside 20, Whitewater 13
Cameron Burch gave visiting Creekside a 7-0 lead with a first quarter rushing touchdown and then Malik Tullis capitalized on a Whitewater fumble and returned it for a score to push the lead to 14-0. The fumble came after Whitewater’s defense stopped Creekside near the goal line and running back Dalton Bonner ran into an official. TJ Hartley got Whitewater on the board with a 23-yard field goal before the half and then the Wildcats cut the lead to 14-10 before Nyqua Lett iced the game with a late Seminoles touchdown run.
Blessed Trinity 49, Villa Rica 7
Justice Haynes rushed for five touchdowns to give a dominant Blessed Trinity defense more than enough support in a road rout of Villa Rica. Haynes scored the Titans’ first five touchdowns as they surged to leads of 7-0 after one quarter, 21-0 at halftime and 35-0 going into the fourth quarter. The visitors put up the first 49 points of the game before Ty McKey scored on a 70-yard run late in the fourth for Villa Rica. Blessed Trinity also got a 40-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Cole Weaver and a 35-yard interception return for a score courtesy of Griffin Tully. The Titans will now visit Calhoun, marking their sixth trip to the semifinals in the last 10 years.
4A
Benedictine 24, Marist 21
Holden Geriner threw three touchdown passes to lead Benedictine past visiting Marist in a battle between the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in Class 4A. The second-ranked Cadets broke a 14-14 halftime tie with a Hudson Grove 37-yard field goal and a 20-yard scoring strike from Geriner to Justin Thomas, giving them a 24-14 lead going into the fourth quarter. Quinn Gooding pulled Marist to within 24-21 thanks to a 12-yard run with more than four minutes remaining, but Benedictine ran out the clock on its next possession. Geriner also threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Thomas in the first quarter and a 9-yarder to Za’Quan Bryan in the second. Gooding finished with two touchdowns for the War Eagles, who also got one from Champ Davis on a 9-yard run. The Cadets will go up against North Oconee in the semifinals.
Cedartown 39, Perry 25
For the first time since 1999, the Cedartown Bulldogs are heading to the semifinals following a commanding victory over Perry. Down 18-17 early in the third, Cedartown outscored Perry 22-7 the rest of the way to secure the victory. Junior Harlem Diamond gave the Bulldogs the lead in the first off an 18-yard touchdown rush. Perry was quick to score, but senior CJ Washington responded with a 67-yard touchdown run to put Cedartown up 14-6. After Perry took an 18-17 lead early in the third, a trio of touchdowns from Washington — two rushing scores and one through the air — helped put the game away for the Bulldogs. They now await Carver-Columbus in the semifinals.
North Oconee 29, Bainbridge 24
The Titans’ quarterfinals victory over Bainbridge puts them through to the semifinals for the first time in school history. North Oconee led 15-14 heading into the half on the back of a pair of first-quarter touchdowns from Khalil Barnes and Dom Elder, and an early third-quarter field goal gave Bainbridge its only lead of the game. The Titans responded with a rushing touchdown from quarterback Max Wilson later in the third and Barnes’ second score of the night, coming in the fourth, to secure the win. On defense, safeties Jack Fabris and Brett Biga each had one interception for the Titans.
Carver-Columbus 16, Dougherty 14
No. 3 ranked Carver-Columbus trailed Dougherty 7-0 and 14-8 and escaped with a victory in large part to the team’s successful pair of two-point conversions. Dougherty’s sophomore quarterback Kameron Davis (Florida State-commit) tossed a touchdown to put the Trojans up 7-0. The Tigers answered with an 8-yard touchdown run by Jaiden Credle and successful 2-point conversion. Dougherty reclaimed a 14-8 lead at the half with a touchdown run by Devin Collier. Credle returned to the endzone on a 4-yard carry with 8:01 left in the third quarter in what proved to be the game-winning score. Carver-Columbus will face Cedartown in the semifinals.
3A
Pierce County 35, Peach County 30
Defending-state champion Pierce County weathered a Peach County program one week removed from a take down of No. 1 Monroe Area and in doing so it advanced to the semifinals for the third time in program history after 2020’s state championship season under Ryan Herring and 2018’s semifinal exit under Jason Strickland. Pierce County led 14-0 entering the second quarter but Peach County cut into the lead and trailed 21-17 at the half. Pierce retook control with two unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter to lead 35-17 entering the fourth quarter where the Bears outlasted a 13-0 effort by the Trojans. Pierce will host Carver-Atlanta in the semis.
Cedar Grove 28, Crisp County 6
Crisp County beat Cedar Grove 16-14 in last year’s quarterfinals and that didn’t sit well with Cedar Grove’s Arkansas-commit Rashad Dubinion. So he took it upon himself to score two unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter to ensure a different result. WIth five minutes left in the game, Dubinion scored on a 5-yard run and with one minute left, he broke free on an 80-yard scamper which put the game away. Those 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter helped Cedar Grove pull away from the Cougars after nursing a 14-6 lead entering the quarter. Cedar Grove went up 7-0 on a 1-yard run from Elliott Colson. With 3 minute left in the second quarter, Dubinion scored on a 2-yard run to give the Saints the 14-3 lead. Dubinion scored on a 5-yard run with 5 minutes left in the game to push the lead to 21-6 and with a minute left, he broke loose.
Appling County 21, Thomson 7
Appling County is in the semifinals for the first time since 2011 after handing Thomson its first loss of the season, ridding the classification of unbeatens. Appling’s final score came right after a 42-yard touchdown run by Taylen Crosby was negated by a holding penalty. On the next play, Crosby lined up in the wildcat formation and instead of running, he passed to an open Dawson Griffis, setting up Crosby’s 3-yard touchdown run on the next play. Darian Smith scored on a 38-yard run and Dayson Smith scored on a 2-yard run. The game was tied 7-7 at the half before Appling’s two third-quarter touchdowns put the game away. Thomson’s lone touchdown was a pass from Tay Martin to Ashton Perry with 5:04 left in the second quarter.
Carver-Atlanta 46, Burke County 14
Carver outscored Burke County 25-7 in the first quarter and led 46-7 at the half as it advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2017 in Class 5A. Quarterback Bryce Bowens passed for three touchdowns and rushed for two in the romp. Bowens scored on runs of 30 and 20 yards while passing to Tobias Robinson (70 yards), Quintavious Davis (50) and Deandre Bunchannon (60). Quintavious Lockett scored on runs of 50 and five yards for touchdowns. Carver will face defending-champion Pierce County in the semifinals.
2A
Fitzgerald 21, Putnam County 7
The No. 4-ranked Fitgerald Purple Hurricane are advancing to the semifinals for the third time in four years with a 21-7 road win over No. 5-ranked Putnam County, putting an end to the War Eagles’ perfect season. Senior running back DeNorris Goodwin Jr put Fitgerald on the board late in the first quarter before Putnam County quarterback Cedrion Brundage completed a long pass to Jalon Kilgore to set up his own score on the keeper to tie the game midway through the second. After the teams traded interceptions, Goodwin reclaimed the lead with another rushing touchdown, and a second-half touchdown sealed the win. Fitzgerald will face Swainsboro next week.
Swainsboro 12, Northeast 9 2OT
Swainsboro won a double-overtime thriller and advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2000. Both teams registered first quarter safeties and ended regulation tied 9-9 after Ty Adams ran in a 1-yard touchdown for Swainsboro and Travion Solomon scored a 9-yard touchdown for Northeast. Swainsboro came up empty on the first possession of overtime, but blocked Northeast’s potential game-winning field goal to force double overtime. Northeast fumbled its possession in double-overtime and then Swainsboro clinched the victory with a 32-yard field goal.
A Private
Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy 35, Holy Innocents’ 28
Brandon Hood rushed for two touchdowns, including a 19-yard score that put Eagle’s Landing Christian ahead 35-21, and the Chargers held on for the road win. Hood also rushed for a 22-yard score in the second quarter. Chargers quarterback Charlie Gilliam threw touchdowns of 40 and 33 yards to R.J. Johnson and threw a 66-yard score to Colton Hood. Eagle’s Landing Christian will host Trinity Christian in the semifinals next Friday.
Prince Avenue 41, First Presbyterian Day 22
After making its 10th quarterfinals appearance in 11 seasons, defending state champ Prince Avenue is back in the semifinals following a sound victory over First Presbyterian Day. The Wolverines scored on the first play from scrimmage with a long touchdown pass from quarterback Aaron Philo to Elijah Dewitt. Philo scored twice following a FPD touchdown, including one to Bailey Stockton to put the Wolverines up 20-9 at the half. Philo would score twice more in the second half off a rushing play and an 11-yard pass to Dewitt, and Stockton scored the Wolverines’ last points of the game on a 30-yard rush in the fourth. Prince Avenue now awaits Fellowship Christian in the semifinals.
Fellowship Christian 24, Calvary Day 14
Visiting Fellowship Christian led 7-0 at halftime on a 1-yard touchdown rush by Josh Cole in the second quarter. Calvary Day tied the game with a rushing touchdown early in the third, but Nick Persiano put Fellowship back ahead 13-7 with an 11-yard touchdown run late in the third. Paladins quarterback Caleb McMickle had a 1-yard rushing score with a two-point-conversion rush by Josh Milhollin to put Fellowship ahead 21-7 early in the fourth quarter, but Calvary Day returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to cut it back to a one-touchdown game. With 2:09 remaining, however, Nathan Chapman made a 37-yard field goal to put Fellowship into the semifinals. Fellowship will travel to Prince Avenue Christian next Friday.
Trinity Christian 56, Darlington 7
Top-ranked Trinity Christian snapped visiting Darlington’s 11-game win streak with a 56-7 victory to return to the state semifinals, where the Lions will face ELCA. Quarterback David Dallas connected with brother Josh Dallas for a trio of touchdowns and found Javan Harrison for a 70-yard score and Dominick Cosper for an 89-yard catch-and-run on the Lions’ first offensive play. Cosper found the end zone in the second quarter as well, and Trinity Christian also got touchdowns from Bryce Wilcox on a scoop-and-score and Landon Clare’s 25-yard pick-six for the game’s final points.
A Public
Irwin County 28, Macon County 15
No. 1 ranked Irwin County advanced to its ninth-straight semifinals—where they will square off with Wilcox County next Friday. Damarkus Lundy had a monster first half with three touchdowns and 101 yards off 21 carries to build the Indians’ 21-7 lead. Quarterback Cody Soliday threw a touchdown pass to Bryce Clements for Irwin County’s lone score in the second half. Bo Payne tallied two interceptions in the victory.
Metter 60, Turner County 21
Metter led 35-14 at the half and 60-21 at the end of the third quarter and is heading into the semifinals with a flawless 13-0 record and 45.4 ppg average. Danny Cheley and Kaliq Jordan each scored three touchdowns for the Tigers and Jayceon Lanier and Antwan Long found the end zone in the third quarter.
Brooks County 51, Warren County 30
No. 2 ranked Brooks County picked up its eighth-straight victory and are just 12 points away (573) from breaking an all-time school record for most points in a season. The Trojans’ offensive production has exploded in the playoffs and they are averaging 53.7 ppg in their three victories. In Friday’s win over the Screaming Devils, Brooks County jumped out to a 22-16 lead at the half before posting a 29-6 edge in the second half. Brooks County will make its third-straight semifinal appearance and its fourth in the last five years, but is still searching for its first state title since 1994.
Wilcox County 20, Manchester 14
Wilcox County hosted Manchester in its first quarterfinals game since 2012 and built a 13-0 halftime lead before holding off Manchester’s second half rally. The Patriots went up 6-0 with a Abe Stowe touchdown pass and added a 20-yard fumble recovery touchdown before the break to build a two touchdown lead. Manchester’s Cam Long got the Blue Devils back in the game with a pair of 2-yard rushing touchdowns, but two failed conversions left them trailing 13-12. Stowe tossed his second touchdown pass of the game to grow the lead to 20-12. Wilcox had a chance to ice the game with a field goal attempt, but missed it and instead clinched the victory with a fumble recovery on Manchester’s final possession.
