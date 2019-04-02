ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Georgia lawmakers could be taking on the first amendment as they push to create a state journalism ethics board.
House Bill 734, sponsored by Rep. Andy Welch, (R) McDonough, proposes establishing ethical standards which Georgia media must operate by.
The bill could be a slippery slope as the lawmaker proposes print, television, and digital journalists be held to a set ethical standard.
The bill suggests creating a board which would be made up of media representatives whom would be elected by the media.
Also, the board would create a "cannon of ethics" and hold accredited members to that standard. It would also mandate anyone interviewed by the media could request copies of video, audio and photographs of their interaction for free. If the media outlet does not comply then the organization could be sued in a civil case.
Reminder, state and local governments are able to charge for copies of documents given.
"That is not to say that the freedom to report is not there, it's just a question of what does it mean to be part of the press and whether or not there should be a set of canons of ethics that all members of media in the State of Georgia would be willing to live by," said Rep. Andy Welch.
With Tuesday ending the 2019 Georgia Legislative Session, this bill will be picked back up at the start of the next session in 2020 which lines up with what is projected to be a very hot election year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.