ATLANTA (CBS46)—As the state grapples with budget cuts from COVID-19, two Georgia legislators want to make citizens aware of how some proposed cuts will impact Georgians.
According to a press release, State Representative Dar’shun Kendrick (D-Lithonia) and State Senator Gloria Butler (D-Stone Mountain) will host a pre-session webinar on how the state budget impacts Georgians.
Jennifer Owens, Senior Vice President of the Georgia Budget & Policy Institute (GBPI), will also participate in the webinar.
“It is important to have this virtual discussion so Georgians know the process for passing the state budget, as well as what is at stake and how any cuts will affect individual Georgians and families on a daily basis,” said Rep. Kendrick.
“The responsibility of passing the state budget belongs to the members of the Georgia General Assembly,” said Sen. Butler. “I hope this session can answer your questions about how the budget process works and how it will have an impact on many families of this state.”
The webinar will take place on Tuesday, May 19th at 6 p.m.
To register for the event, please click here.
