ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Municipal Association is urging municipal leaders in all of the state's 538 cities to declare public health emergencies. GMA says these public health emergencies will slow the rise of coronavirus cases in Georgia and establish a uniform measure aimed at controlling the spread of the disease.
Here's a list of local governments with emergency ordinances currently in place:
- Acworth
- Americus
- Athens-Clarke County
- Atlanta
- Auburn
- Augusta
- Austell
- Brookhaven
- Brunswick
- Calhoun
- Canton
- Dahlonega
- Decatur
- Lee County
- Leslie
- Newnan
- Peachtree Corners
- Plains
- Rome and Cave Springs-Joint
- Smyrna
- Sumter County
- Suwanee
- Villa Rica
To read each emergency order in full, click here.
