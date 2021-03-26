After severe weather passed through the state overnight, Georgia Power crews continue to assess damage and restore power to customers impacted. Several severe storms produced tornadoes, high winds, hail and heavy rain and continue to move east today.
Company personnel have been assessing damage and crews are in the field working to restore power to approximately 7,000 customers impacted by the storms primarily in Coweta, Polk and Bartow counties.
Georgia Power reminds customers that dangerous conditions exist following a storm.
After the Storm Safety Tips
- Watch for downed wires.
- Downed power lines may be hidden by debris or fallen trees.
- Never touch any downed wire or attempt to remove tree branches from power lines – it can kill.
- Don’t step in standing water or saturated ground where downed lines may be present. They could be electrified.
- Avoid chain link fences. They may be electrified by a downed line out of sight and conduct electricity over great distances.
- Watch for Georgia Power crews working across the state. If driving, move over one lane for utility vehicles stopped on the side of the road – it’s the law in Georgia.
- Protect electronics and appliances. Disconnect or turn off any appliances that will start automatically when power returns to avoid overloading circuits when power is restored.
Georgia Power monitored the storms as they moved into the state and crews responded to outages as soon as it was safe to do so.
Tools You Can Use
· Follow @GeorgiaPower on Twitter for storm tips, outage updates, customer service and more.
· Outage Alerts – Subscribe to the free Georgia Power Outage Alert service to receive personalized notifications and updates via text message.
· Outage & Storm Center – Customers can visit this site to sign up for Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938.
· Outage Map – Housed within the Outage & Storm Center, Georgia Power’s interactive Outage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times.
· Georgia Power Mobile App – Download the Georgia Power mobile app for Apple and Android devices to access storm and outage information on the go.
