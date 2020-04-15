ROME, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Georgia Senator intends to donate plasma to help the developing fight against coronavirus.
On Wednesday, Senator Bruce Thompson will be heading to Rome, Georgia to donate convalescent plasma at Blood Assurance. This procedure will help with a new potential treatment for the virus.
COVID-19 convalescent plasma is an FDA investigational treatment where plasma is transfused from a recovered COVID-19 donor into a critically ill patient, according to the press release.
Officials at Blood Assurance say collecting this plasma can help save critically ill patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.