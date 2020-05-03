BLUE RIDGE, Ga. (CBS46) -- The North Georgia tourism industry is struggling to recover after taking a huge hit in the wake of the coronavirus. Governor Brian Kemp’s ban on short term rentals, along with the state's shelter in place order, resulted in two months’ worth of lost revenue for restaurants, retail shops, and cabin owners. The town of Blue Ridge, which runs on tourism, has been hit especially hard.
The small mountain town attracts tens of thousands of visitors a year. It all came to a screeching halt when the pandemic took hold.
However, residents are hopeful they’ll be able to rebound quickly. Now that the shelter in place and short term rental restrictions have been lifted, some are starting to see glimmers of hope.
James and Camila Garwack, own a mountain retreat called the "Toasted Marshmallow." They say their calendar is slowly starting to fill back up.
“We've got renters in there right now and I think we've only got a week left in May and summer is booking up quite quickly,” said James.
They couple says they are relying on CDC guidelines to ensure safe operation of their cabin, including frequent sanitizing of high touch items like remote controls, door handles, and light switches.
The Garwackis say it’s been tough to watch their beloved town suffer, but they’re optimistic Blue Ridge will recover. “It was a scary time for cabin owners, but also for the town itself, they depend on all those tourists. It was weird going into downtown Blue Ridge, it was a ghost town,” said Camila. “But there’s something about Blue Ridge, that not many places have.” She says when people are ready for weekend getaways and family vacations, Blue Ridge will be ready to welcome them, with open arms.
