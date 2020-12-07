Early in the pandemic, Better Call Harry started working with Georgia's Department of Labor to identify people unable to access their benefits.
Sharron Johnson has been at the back of the benefits line since March. As a hair stylist, she qualifies for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance along with the additional $600 weekly payments. She also had her own salon, Chi Luxe in Loganville.
But when the pandemic hit, her business closed and she fell behind on the rent at the salon and at home. Out of cash, her only option was to pack up, leave Atlanta and move back to Chicago with her parents.
Although Johnson qualified, she's been locked out of the GDOL online portal for nine months because of a request for identification. Johnson, claims she sent the requested documents, but never got access to her claim.
Better Call Harry reached out to GDOL. Within days, GDOL officials unlocked Johnson's account and deposited her benefits totaling $17,000.
"Oh my goodness, that is so wonderful," Johnson told Harry in a Zoom call, "I'm about to cry."
Since April, the Better Call Harry team has helped Georgians recover nearly $1.5 million in unemployment benefits.
