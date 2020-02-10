ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Veteran James Jackson walked to his mailbox in anticipation of receiving a letter he has been waiting more than 25 years to be delivered.
"I’m a veteran and they told me they couldn’t find anything on me," said Jackson.
Jackson says in 1992 he began reaching out to the Department of Defense and the VA for a copy of his DD2-14, the form used to document military service. But they had no record of his social or the form. They even questioned if Jackson served at all, but he vividly remembers the details of when he enlisted.
"December 8, 1972 they shipped me to Fort Polk, Louisiana where I did my basic training. Then they ship me to North Polk, I did two months there for AIT training and then from there they ended up shipping me to Germany" said Jackson. "I ended up going to the 3rd Army division which was General Patton's old unit, and from there I went to Kirch-Göns which they called the Rock" he added.
With all the details CBS46 started looking for Jackson’s records. First we went to the VA and they told us they had no matches for social in their system. Then we turned to the bases where he enlisted but was told they no longer had those documents on site. Since we know the day Jackson joined the military we reached out to the National Archives.
"I don’t understand how they couldn’t find it for all these years and with the information she gave him, CBS gave to him, it only took them five or six days to get back to me," said after learning his military records had been located.
"I’m just so grateful CBS46. I feel more like a veteran now since I have the DD2-14."
