ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A local teenager is hearing a whole lot clearer thanks to new cochlear implants he got Monday morning!
CBS46’S Melissa Stern got results for him and his family struggling to cover the nearly $30,000 cost for new ones.
After originally denying their claim, they ended up covering 75% of the cost.
“They sound pretty good, and I’m very, very amazed they are 20% lighter than the ones I had before. It’s not giving me any headaches that I had before,” said Eric Burt Jr. about his new devices.
Burt Jr. has been waiting for months for his appointment with his audiologist.
“But now, I whispered something, and I wasn’t thinking he was going to hear it, but he was like, huh, and I was like, “you heard that?” and he said yeah,” said his sister, Deanna Burt.
After donations, fundraisers and a dispute with his insurance company, he’s finally got brand new cochlear implants.
“The sound quality is really clear,” Burt Jr. added.
The 13-year-old was born profoundly deaf.
“At first, it was like, sometimes he wouldn’t respond right away, sometimes you had to go up to him and be like, hey,” added Deanna.
He’s had his current devices since he was about six and was in desperate need of these new ones.
“It helped really dramatically,” Burt Jr. said.
The nearly $30,000 devices were originally denied by his insurance as a non-covered service.
“They probably wouldn’t have even covered any of this, we probably would have had to end up fending for ourselves, trying to figure out a way to cover the cost,” his sister added.
The Burts say the insurance company mentioned they saw their story on CBS46 news and a committee made an administrative decision to allow it in the end, covering 75% of the cost.
“Social media has a very powerful way of getting messages out there, and stories like this, so thank you!” said Deanna.
The other 25% came from donations that started as a result of our original coverage.
They raised nearly $9,000.
“It means a lot, honestly, it’s been a long time since I’ve been able to communicate with him in a way to where he understood me fully,” Deanna said.
He’s hoping his new cochlear implants will help him in school and sports, but most of all, to simply enjoy life being able to hear everything around him.
