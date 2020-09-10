DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A metro-Atlanta renter told CBS46 Thursday that attempts by management to evict him from an extended stay were illegal and down right inhumane.
It’s a heated issue Demetress Malone found himself living in about a week ago.
“So, he took the door down and left nothing up there,” Malone said.
Management took the door to his room off the hinges, then turned off his power and removed his air conditioning unit.
“It’s wrong. This is my home. I’ve been here two years. I have receipts and even during the pandemic I managed to give them something,” Malone said.
So, he notified Atlanta Legal Aid who said management failed to go through a proper eviction process and now they're considering legal action.
“Removing the door and turning off the power and taking off the A/C is an under handed way to try to force him to leave because they know they can’t do it legally without going through the courts,” Attorney Angela Riccetti said.
CBS46 took the issue straight to management and questioned them at the front office.
Management agreed to work with Malone as long as he would make his weekly payments on time and chip away at his past due rent.
“I would like to have my power back, I’d like to have my door back,” Malone said.
And that’s exactly what happened at the end of the day.
“Better, better. A lot better,” Malone said.
The problem was resolved after CBS46 got involved. Atlanta Legal Aid told me that all renters have a right to be safe and secure in the place that they are renting as long as they are making payments.
