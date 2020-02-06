Chevron Food Mart allowed to reopen after eliminating rats

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- In southwest Atlanta, store managers made final preparations for a follow-up inspection at the Chevron Food Mart on Fulton Industrial Boulevard on Thursday.
“This is extremely clean. We’re proud to have it this clean right now,” Store Manager James Cagle said.
They mopped the floors and emptied their shelves, getting rid of about $30,000 worth of food.
This after rats had been spotted in the kitchen area and rodent droppings were seen throughout the store.
“We threw out all the food, we cleaned all the shelving and took all the shelving out and pressure washed the shelving,” Cagle said.
Management said they were able to keep most of the drinks which were untouched in the cooler.
“The state Department of Agriculture said those were okay. They were in the coolers and there was no activity back there,” Cagle said.
A state inspector completed a thorough inspection Thursday finding little to no issues.
“Well we just want to make sure that we put safe food in here for everybody and make sure everything is good to go for our customers,” Cagle said.
Management received the green light from the state to reopen again and get back in business. They are now allowed to resume sales of pre-packaged foods only. There is still some clean-up required in the food service area, so the kitchen will remain closed temporarily.
