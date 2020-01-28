ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A CBS46 investigation uncovered a serious health issue at a metro Atlanta convenience store on Tuesday.
A state inspector forced an employee at the Chevron Food Mart on Fulton Industrial Boulevard to throw away their food.
Customer Christina John said it needed to be done based on what she saw here the other day.
“Way overdue. Those rats are ancient. They are big rats, like they’ve been here for a while. These aren’t baby rats, these are huge rats,” John said.
John took cell phone video which shows rats roaming around the kitchen area.
“They were feeding them bread. They were on a loaf of bread on top of a water heater in a closed in area, but the door was open,” John said.
So, CBS46 notified the Georgia Department of Agriculture and they sent an inspector out who put a stop sale on the food after live-rats were seen in a trap under the stove.
When asked how many rats there are in the store, Manager Danny Patel hesitated before providing a response.
“Maybe 10 to 15 or something,” Patel said.
Management said they have hired a pest control company to eliminate the problem, but for some the damage is already done.
“I really feel bad for all the truck drivers and the people that are not from this area that come through here and are just trying to get them something quick to eat not knowing that they are getting it from a rat-infested business,” John said.
The state's inspection shows the Chevron Food Mart on Fulton Industrial Boulevard in Southwest Atlanta is only allowed to sell gas, tobacco products and lottery tickets until they can prove the rodent issues have been resolved and only after they receive a re-inspection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.