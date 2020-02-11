KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Cobb County home owner said she is shocked to learn that her neighbors can set off fireworks just feet from her home.
Even when police are called, she said there is nothing they can do.
“My hands feel kind of tied, I’ve reached out to the state representative, no response back, not exactly sure what to do," said homeowner Donna Zielke. "I just really hate that someone can fire devices over your house, have them explode and there’s nothing you can do,” she added.
Zielke has lived in her Kennesaw home since 2014. She said on holidays or not, her neighbors light fireworks, much to the dismay of the rest of the neighborhood.
“We had the debris all over our house and yard,” Zielke said. “The fireworks were literally exploding over my house.”
She said some neighbors were lighting fireworks in the middle of the road, stopping traffic. Shells were everywhere and they were scared to come outside.
“I was littered with debris, my roof was damaged actually,” Zielke added.
After talking to her neighbors went nowhere, police were called.
“They were not cited. Apparently they were told there was nothing that they did wrong,” added Zielke. “He told me there was nothing they could do. I said they were setting them off in the middle of the road, he said they didn’t do anything illegal. I said they’re blowing them up over my house.”
She was told if she has property damage that it is a civil problem.
“I was very shocked, this is an explosive device that you can aim at somebody else’s residence and I’m supposed to go to bed with kids in the house wondering if my house is going to burn down?” said Zielke.
The use of fireworks is legal in Georgia all year round, but the hours you can light them are extended on some holidays.
But a 2018 House Bill says local governments have the ability to regulate the ignition of fireworks through local noise ordinances.
While it is illegal to light fireworks within 100 yards of certain places, including gas stations, government facilities or hospitals, there seems to only be guidelines when it comes to residential neighborhoods.
And while she says she has no problem with fireworks, she thinks there should be stronger guidelines to protect Georgia homeowners.
“Let’s make sure we’re doing it safely, we’re not causing property damage,” Zielke said.
You can always contact your local lawmakers or the State Fire Marshal’s Office if you’re hoping to fight for changes.
A spokesman for the State Fire Marshal’s Office said to photo document everything.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.