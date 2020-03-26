ATLANTA (CBS46) - The coronavirus pandemic crippled many sectors of the economy both nationally and here in metro Atlanta. One local couple CBS46 spoke with moved here three weeks ago for opportunity and a happy ending, instead, they're living a nightmare.
“I’m hurting because I know there's so many other people hurting just like me," Victoria Rhodes posted on social media.
Kicked out by Intown-Suites an extended stay hotel on Northside Drive.
"I'm just getting some tuna maybe some yogurt something to hold us up for the night," Victoria posted again on social media.
Victoria and Akeem Rhodes lost jobs because of COVID-19.
"My husband slept in the front and I slept in the back. I'm small enough to fit I'm only 5 foot," Victoria said.
The Rhodes were forced out because they no longer can afford to pay.
“They told us the only thing that they can do... is we would have to spend $35 to hold the room as a storage space..and sleep in our car," said Victoria.
I reached out to Intown-Suites and was told this.
"... No ma'am that's not true but any immediate questions we have to go to our media line," said an Intown-Suites employee during a phone conversation.
Akeem Rhodes says they are not the only ones facing this situation.
“Wow, if this could happen to them, it can happen to you too," Akeem said.
Victoria goes on to say that this could soon be many peoples reality.
"We can't work right now there's nothing we can do in regards to finances so we seriously need help," said Victoria.
She said despite the situation she still tries to keep hope alive.
"I don't know what's in the future but I know with god it's going to be bright," Victoria said.
Intown-Suites told CBS46 News that it is exploring all options to support their guests during these unprecedented times.
CBS46 News Barmel Lyons reached out to the mayor’s office who says they are now working with partners to help the affected families involved find a solution.
The Rhodes say they haven’t heard back yet.
