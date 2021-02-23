Brenda Foster-West had six days left before her 2008 Honda Civic would be auctioned for abandonment, but her car was never abandoned the Forest Park resident claims.
Last October, West became temporarily disabled due to severe back pain and sciatica.
“On multiple occasions I've mentioned I am disabled, and under quarantine…Therefore, my car may tend to sit for periods of time.”
Management responded, “Ok, no problem.”
2 months later the car was towed and the impound fees ballooned to $1700.
See how apartment management responded and the surprise gift from the towing company in today's Better Call Harry.
