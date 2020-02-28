Drain cover repaired outside busy Chick-fil-A

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- You can count on good service at the Chick-fil-A on North Druid Hills in Atlanta, but customers experienced bad service when the county failed to repair this road hazard at the entrance.
“It’s been like this for nearly a year and nobody has done anything about it,” Customer Billy Pinckard said.
Ten months ago, the drain cover broke. DeKalb County put down a metal plate, but it shifted.
Then last month, CBS46 got county workers to move the metal plate back in place until a permanent repair could be made.
“Our biggest concern was the safety of our guests as they pull in. We had a couple of cars that didn’t know the grate was not there so they actually went into the storm drain,” Chick-fil-A Manager Greg Mapoles said.
County officials ordered a new drain cover and just this week they installed it.
“Very relieved that it has now been taken care of and we don’t have to worry about someone driving in or stepping in the hole,” Mapoles said.
Still some are skeptical and worry it could happen again.
“It was gratifying to see it, you know fixed,” Customer James Mynatt said. “It’s down an inch so your car bounces down in there on top of that instead of rolling right over it.”
CBS46 informed the county of the drop and that it might need a spacer to level it out. Still, the road is much safer.
