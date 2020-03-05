ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Just off East Ponce in Scottdale, Pamela Weeks signed up another couple for defensive driving classes.
She’s made it her mission to make our roads safer, but during the past decade she’s encountered more than her fair share of roadblocks.
“There have been multiple accidents out here. I would say one or two every week without the rain. So, having the rain creates a greater problem,” Weeks said.
Water pools up behind her business when it rains and then floods the intersection of East Ponce and North Clarendon, right next to the tracks.
“I teach people that they need to be a good defensive driver and always be prepared for everything, and I’m seeing cars struggle right beside me with all this water,” Weeks said.
To prove a point, Weeks decided to take us out in the rain to show and tell how bad it is.
So, CBS46 contacted DeKalb County and CSX. They both agreed to look into the matter, but could not guarantee a solution.
“It continues to happen and it’s only getting worse,” Weeks said.
As for Pamela, she said it’s only a matter of time before someone gets hurt.
“It is dangerous. It was frustrating watching the cars go by just this morning,” Weeks said.
