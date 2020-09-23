CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- At first glance, Sherwood Memorial Park in Jonesboro looks like a peaceful and pristine cemetery.
“My whole family is here. My Mom, my Dad and my sister and all of our plots are here,” Cemetery visitor Michelle Pyrtle said.
But for those with family buried here, they’re saddened by more than just the loss of their loved ones.
“The gravesite was so bad that I couldn’t even bring my Dad here. He would have been very heartbroken over what he would have seen,” Cemetery visitor Tracy North said.
Tracy North and Michelle Pyrtle pointed out one problem after another on Wednesday morning.
“This one you can’t even read at all,” North said.
Buried markers, broken vases and bags of trash litter the grounds. Not even veterans who are laid to rest on the grounds received proper treatment.
“This is disrespectful as far as we’re concerned. This is not the way we want our loved ones to be represented our here,” North said.
“If their loved ones were out here, they wouldn’t want it that way either,” Pyrtle said.
The groundskeeper had little to say about the conditions when questioned by CBS46, but management responded with a statement assuring us they’re working to remedy the situation and once again restore dignity.
“We appreciate the concerns surrounding certain cemetery conditions at Sherwood Memorial Park and Mausoleum and we are diligently working to remedy weed growth in specific areas of the park. In addition, the park is maintained on a weekly basis, as we are committed to keeping our properties beautiful and well-maintained to ensure our client families have a peaceful environment to visit and remember loved ones. We value the relationships we have with our client families and encourage anyone with similar concerns to contact us directly.”
