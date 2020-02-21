DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A CBS46 investigation has uncovered yet another questionable water bill in DeKalb County.
Rich Barbour said his family received an astronomical bill claiming they used more than a half a million gallons of water in two months.
“This is the latest bill and it’s $10,716,” Homeowner Rich Barbour said. “Pushing 600,000 gallons.”
It’s enough water to fill up an Olympic sized swimming pool and you won’t find one in Barbour’s yard, just a water meter making strange noises.
“Clearly something is not right. We figured it’s just a mistake. There’s no way we could get an almost $11,000 water bill,” Barbour said.
His name may be Rich, but that doesn’t mean he can afford a bill like this.
“We’re a family of four. Two adults, two kids and two cats. There’s no way we could have used that kind of water,” Barbour said.
Especially considering his family wasn’t even living here at the time. He said they moved out while making renovations to their home on McDonough Street in Decatur and turned the water off at the road.
“How can we use 55 times the normal amount of water based on our history and that seemed normal. That’s not normal. This is crazy,” Barbour said.
So CBS46 contacted DeKalb County and they sent a crew out to investigate and make repairs to the meter box.
“I’d still urge everybody in the neighborhood to look at your bill. If it doesn’t make sense, it’s probably not right,” Barbour said.
After our investigation, the DeKalb County Government issued these statements in regards to the situation.
A field crew went out to do a field inspection. The first crew went out to pull a data log. When they arrived they noticed a leak in the meter box (not the meter itself) and so a second crew came to identify where that leak was coming from. That second crew determined it to be the retrosetter that was leaking (which is the part that the meter actually sits in) and they replaced it.
This matter was placed in the dispute process and is being reviewed. DeKalb County encourages residents with water billing concerns to file a dispute. Customers in the dispute process will continue to receive water service and will not be penalized while the account is being reviewed. To file a dispute, contact DeKalb County Water Billing at 404-378-4475 or dekalbwaterbillingfn@dekalbcountyga.gov.
Does this sound normal to you? Not so says the Barbour family in @ItsInDeKalb. I’ll tell you why it’s costing them thousands of dollars tonight at 5 & 6 on @cbs46. pic.twitter.com/3ZG9ZFf1ua— Adam Murphy (@MurphyCBS46) February 21, 2020
