ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The sixteen floors of Bethel Towers loom over an enviable slice of Atlanta real estate: Sweet Auburn Avenue and the excitement of nearby Georgia's largest university, Georgia State. But cranky elevators and flooded parking areas make life harder for the long-time low income tenants.
Adrienne Rooks and her three children are tired of taking the stairs from their home on the 15th floor. A renovation of the 1972 building is underway with public dollars and support from the historic Big Bethel AME Church.
A construction elevator hoists materials and people up the outside of the building. So, when the tenant elevators stopped working last month, Ms. Rooks asked to use the construction elevator. She said the workers laughed at her.
"They started laughing when I was asking to ride their elevator. They thought it was funny to have to walk up 15 flights of steps, several times a day. So that's when I got irritated and cursed them out," Rooks told CBS46.
The company that manages the building also is a partner in its repair. The Benoit Group's spokeswoman said Ms. Rooks didn't just curse the construction workers who denied her access to their elevator. She's accused of pulling a knife on the workers and slashing cables; violence that the managers say is grounds for eviction.
The elevators worked when we met Ms. Rooks. The managers acknowledge elevator repair crews are not always prompt.
Despite the trouble with the building, Ms. Rooks is fighting to retain her home. She pays a little over $100 a month for her 15th floor apartment, where market rate rents are ten times that amount.
"In order for me to try to keep my lease the manager said he'd have to serve me an eviction notice and I would have to go to court and tell my story in front of the judge," said Rooks.
While it is a process that could take months, she's willing to go through the court hearing to stay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.