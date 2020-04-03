ATLANTA, Ga.(CBS46) -- “It has been a shock to go to work. One week you have a job and then you get a phone call on your off day you have been furloughed,” said Brandon.
Brandon, who asked not be identified by his last name, told CBS46 his job later sent him a letter explaining his furlough without pay until May 30.
“How am I going to survive for two months with no steady income coming in,” Brandon asked.
The answer from Brandon’s job was to sign up for unemployment and SNAP benefits to buy food. So, like 93,000 others this March, he headed to the Georgia Gateway website.
“Unemployment asked you were you affected by this pandemic. Georgia Gateways didn’t give any of those options,” Brandon explained.
He decided to upload the letter from his job to help give DFACS an understanding of his current situation. A few days later he signed back in to check his application status.
“It just says denied… I have not heard anything from anybody,” Brandon said.
No communication, nor questions asked regarding his recent job loss. CBS46 decided to reach out to DFACS for answers. They sent a statement that reads in part:
“DFCS is committed to ensuring that our customers receive an accurate decision on applications that are submitted for assistance.”
“Tell them that their communication is very lackluster,” said Brandon.
After CBS46 contacted DFACs about Brandon’s claim and their lack of communication, Brandon got that call he was hoping for. The representative explained his application status is now pending.
