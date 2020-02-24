Homeowners complain about steel plate sound and safety

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- On a rainy day in Tucker, Jenn Sins plays inside with her two-year old son Dylan.
It’s all fun and games until they hear the sound of cars and trucks driving over a steel plate right outside their home on Henderson Road.
“You can hear it everywhere. You can hear it in our basement, you can hear it in the back of the house, you can hear it in our bedroom. It’s just terrible,” Sins said.
DeKalb County put the plate down a month ago to cover a large hole in the road but hasn’t returned to make repairs.
“I’ve given them my phone number and asked them to please follow-up when they have a status update and we’re almost a month in now of making complaints,” Sins said.
Sins said it has become a serious safety concern and is accident waiting to happen.
“There are people coming down so quickly and they see it and immediately swerve over into on-coming traffic. So, it’s bound to have an accident out in front of our home,” Sins said.
Perhaps just as concerning, her son is now scared of the sound at night.
“It has been terrible because we’ll put him down to sleep at night and the minute his lullabies have gone off, he’ll hear that boom go off and he’s instantly awake for the rest of the night,” Sins said. “It’s traumatizing for him and what should be a sanctuary for him to get some sleep is a place he’s associating with fear.”
A county spokesperson released the following statement to CBS46:
“The county received a call on February 13th and subsequently stabilized the street plate until a permanent repair could be made. The cold temperatures and constant rain we have experienced the last several weeks have prevented the restoration of this street as well as others requiring pavement work. The asphalt plants cannot operate unless the temperatures are at least mid-40’s and rising for the day. We will monitor the situation and respond when weather permits.”
