ATLATNA, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46's Bobeeth Yates is not the only person who can obtain lost veterans records.
Those wanting to look up documents can do so by visiting the National Archives website https://www.archives.gov/
Once there click on the tab that says 'search veterans records' and fill out the necessary information. https://www.archives.gov/veterans
Once all your information is filled out, the National Archives will research your request. Please keep in mind non-media request can take longer than five business days.
