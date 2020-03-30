ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Amid concerns about spreading coronavirus, many doctors are seeing patients through telemedicine. That's how Amy O'Brien saw her psychiatrist. Amy says she she was able to talk about what she needed to talk about just as if she were in the doctor's office.
The problem came when O'Brien made a claim for the session with her insurer United Healthcare. Because O'Brien's psychiatrist was out of network, United told O'Brien it was not covered. O'Brien didn't understand why.
O'Brien's father decided he'd Better Call Harry. Harry reached out to United and received this answer:
"UnitedHealthcare is covering telehealth and virtual care services to enable individuals to get care they need during this difficult time. This includes mental and behavioral health services provided by in- and out-of-network care providers. We will reach out to Ms. O'Brien to address this issue so she may continue to see this care provider in a safe environment."
