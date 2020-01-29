ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- We are working to get results for an Atlanta church after a senior pastor said a local bus company sold them a lemon.
According to the pastor, the bus that was supposed to be their transportation to different events has not only left them stranded several times, but has also left their church on the brink of bankruptcy.
Mount Ephraim Baptist Church bought a bus two years ago from The Bus Coach, LLC. Thousands of dollars and zero successful trips later, they’ve reached out to us for help.
“Something is egregiously wrong with this picture,” said Dr. R.L. White, the Senior Pastor at Mount Ephraim Baptist Church.
Mount Ephraim Baptist Church purchased a bus for $59,000 in 2017. “And on the first trip, we had to leave it in North Carolina,” White said.
After $12,000 worth of repairs, they finally got the bus back to Atlanta. “In reality, we were ripped off,” he said.
They called The Bus Coach, LLC to complain. “They would take that bus back, and give us another bus, that would cost a little more,” Pastor White added.
Pastor White said they took the other bus back, but they treated it as a trade in, because it hadn’t even been two weeks yet.
“They financed the old bus, and the newer one we were getting, put the price together, and we ended up owing them $95,000 dollars, and we only had a bus that was somewhere around $46,000 and it was no good,” added Pastor White.
But the new bus didn’t bring any change. White said it worse than the first. Meanwhile, they’re trying to take trips with these buses. “They were just not road worthy,” Pastor White said.
They took the bus to the manufacturer in Florida and were told it would cost $59,000 to bring it up to par.
“We knew if we bought a bus, we would have to do some work on it, but we never thought it would be twice as much as what the bus is worth in the first place,” said Pastor White.
But they kept finding more problems.
“So that would mean that for the two buses, and $75,000 dollars, and all of the rental, we’re somewhere around $175,000 and $180,000 and still have not made a trip,” Pastor White said.
So, the church had to take six months to raise an extra $70,000 just to get the bus repaired.
“We were really treated badly, we feel like it’s abuse of the “sold as is” law,” said Pastor White. It ends up being robbery. We got no sympathy from them, and it’s like a, “too bad, you shouldn’t have signed it.”
They tried contacting the company, but he says they wouldn’t return phone calls. So, they sent a letter.
“My two drivers, they’re well familiar with the company, I talked with one yesterday, and he said to me, they knew what they were doing, and to me, that’s abuse,” Pastor White added.
Pastor White said he’s been a pastor at this church for nearly 50 years, and says congregants give money to enhance the church ministry.
“And when we see that money going to someone who will not be fair, is very painful,” Pastor White said, “We would not make a deal that we ever thought would be harmful to our congregation, and this has been harmful.”
Now they want to warn others about this, hoping to protect other people before buying any vehicle “as is.” “Put our church on the brink of bankruptcy,” Pastor White said.
CBS46’s Melissa Stern reached out to the bus company and they issued the following statement:
