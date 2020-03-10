FAIRBURN, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 working to get results for people dealing with rising water bills - all because of a persistent leak.
A Fairburn family reached out to us after getting no help from the city.
“Over time, the spill came out a little bit more,” said one neighbor, Sandra Simmons.
Simmons says her water bill over the last 20 years she’s lived in her Fairburn neighborhood has been steady…until recently.
“That’s when we started noticing the water bill increasing,” added Simmons.
She and her neighbors first noticed the leak in the Spring of 2018.
“Within the last few months, that’s when we noticed it’s really bad, because it runs down this way and out into the street,” Simmons said.
She contacted the City of Fairburn to look at it.
“They put a blue marker on it and that was it,” Simmons added.
She said their most recent bill was double compared to usual, and they haven’t changed any habits. In fact, they’ve been conserving more…and, if anything, the bill would be going down not up.
The Mayor of the City of Fairburn told CBS46’s Melissa Stern that homeowners have experienced no spike in water usage or cost in the last 12 months…but Simmons and her neighbors say that’s just not true.
“The three of us comparing our bills jumping twice as much, that’s too much of a coincidence,” said Simmons.
The city’s Utility Director looked into the issue and says it’s possibly a small service line leak on the city of Fairburn’s side. Due to the constant rainfall in the area, the tree roots retained water in pockets located underground.
After we got involved, the city’s utility department ordered locators and sent workers out to dig and further investigate.
“This is the most we’ve seen,” Simmons said, “We do everything we’re supposed to do to conserve, and I think it should have been taken care of, it shouldn’t have to having to call a news reporter to get someone to come out.”
