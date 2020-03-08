LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- CubeSmart storage facility in Lithia Springs was broken into and a dozen people had their belongings stolen. Those Douglas county customers told CBS46’s Melissa Stern they’re out thousands of dollars and say the storage facility isn’t taking responsibility.
“I was under the impression everything was safe,” said Tyrone Pierson, who started using the service in December while he was moving. “When I told them, you know, what’s the chances of someone actually breaking in, she said its never happened,”
The Pierson's pay more than 100 dollars a month and had to buy insurance.
“She pointed out all of the different security measures they have to put my mind at ease,” added Pierson.
They bought $2,000 worth of insurance, as Pierson says they were assured between a gate code, expensive pad locks, and several cameras …they had nothing to worry about.
“It turned out to be false security,” Pierson said, “A 2,000 plus dollar loss because of their negligent security.”
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office police reports show that overnight between Sunday February 9th through February 10th, someone broke in and stole from a dozen units.
“We had some valuable things in here that really can’t be replaced,” Pierson said.
The Pierson's lost more than $4000 worth of their belongings, including a brand-new rifle.
"CubeSmart is telling me they’re not liable for the rest of the losses,” said Pierson.
Pierson said CubeSmart hasn’t made any changes to enhance security since, and that they’ve been indifferent when he’s complained.
“You don’t want to put anything valuable here, because your property is really not safe, because at any time, somebody can just waltz on in here and break into your unit, the pad locks they’re selling you really don’t stop anything, so you might as well have a paperclip on there,” Pierson said.
Pierson said he plans on connecting with the other victims to hire an attorney.
“This has been a huge headache,” said Pierson.
The onsite manager told CBS46’s Melissa Stern she had no comment and their corporate office never got back to Melissa. Police are still investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.