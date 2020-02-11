GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A trip to her mailbox proved to be costly for Shawntah Baxter. She’s the latest victim of mail theft to come forward in the city of Duluth.
“I mean it just makes you feel unappreciated. People spend time on their feet to make this money and then somebody thinks they can just take it from you, and nothing is done,” Baxter said.
Baxter said someone stole her son’s $50 birthday gift card and then delivered an empty envelope to her home.
“We know it made it from Indianapolis to Georgia and that’s where it was cashed out,” Baxter said.
Baxter is one of several victims who filed complaints with the Office of Inspector General more than four months ago and never heard from an investigator.
“It’s almost like they’re giving the employees permission to take the items because nothing is being done,” Baxter said.
April Rose said someone tampered with her son’s birthday card as well, taking $25 in cash and she has reason to believe the postal service may be to blame because she too said her complaint has fallen on deaf ears.
“It’s very odd because they have my form which I filled out back in October. It should be in their database and it should be a pretty easy thing for them to do which is do a search on their database,” Rose said.
“They’re ignoring you and it makes you feel bad. You spend countless hours on the phone; and they make you think that something is going to be done. Call this person, call that person and they make you feel like you’re getting somewhere just to be shut down,” Baxter said.
A USPS spokesperson sent CBS46 the following statement:
The USPS Office of Inspector General (OIG) takes all allegations of mail theft seriously. Information and allegations concerning mail theft come to us through various sources. Complaints to the OIG Hotline are reviewed to see if they fall within the OIG’s scope of responsibilities. Upon receipt by investigators, allegations are investigated to the fullest extent. We are unable to comment on any ongoing investigation and cases of a criminal nature are submitted for prosecution. If cases are prosecuted, restitution is determined by the courts. The majority of Postal workers are trust-worthy and dedicated individuals and when that trust is broken, the OIG’s mission is to maintain the integrity of postal processes and personnel and restore that trust. If customers have mail complaints, they can provide that information to us on our online complaint form via our website at www.uspsoig.gov.
They can also send their complaint by mail to:
ATTN: HOTLINE
USPS OIG
1735 North Lynn Street
Arlington, VA 22209-2020
