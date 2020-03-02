Nonprofit needs help fixing dangerous wiring around property

ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) --- Greenleaf Management said they have been trying to get Comcast to fix dangling wires, open wire lines and broken wire boxes on the property for months.
Staff members told CBS46's Melissa Stern that the wiring has gotten so out of control that they are concerned for the safety of the people who live here.
“We just want to make sure we’re providing a safe space,” said Christa Leonard, the Community Farm Manager.
Greenleaf Community Farm recently purchased the property on Atlanta’s Westside.
“You’ve taken people that have no experience and get them in the dirt,” added Leonard.
They grow produce on their farm so low-income tenants and community members have access to free and healthy produce, and learn about growing their own food.
“It’s not just about growing food and giving it away, it’s also about growing community,” Leonard said,
But little did they know, the internal wiring around the property needed some serious TLC.
This has resulted in numerous local providers using outdoor wiring that is visible...including Comcast.
“It’s a safety hazard,” Leonard added.
“There was one day when a line in front of my apartment was just hanging down on the ground, and kids were yanking on it, I had to tell them to stop,” said Keidera Asejuwa, a tenant.
The internal wiring needs to be upgraded through a third-party contractor before Comcast or any other provider can properly service them.
“I don’t feel like you’re allowed to just move cables, or you’re allowed to just put boxes up, I don’t know in terms of the liability what that is,” Leonard said.
This would be extremely costly for a nonprofit simply trying to serve the community. But Comcast said they have begun cleaning up their wiring and will continue to do so.
“This is not something that’s just like, oh we’re going to fix this overnight and it’s going to be okay, right, this is a project,” added Leonard.
For ways you can help visit https://www.greenleafcommunityfarms.com/
