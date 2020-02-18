TUCKER, Ga. (CBS46) -- Just a few steps away from Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker, there’s a sinkhole for the ages.
Aerial drone video taken by a member of ‘The Tucker Crater’ Facebook group illustrates the magnitude of the problem.
Mai and Larry Phan own Tucker Tire and were forced to close their shop when the hole encroached upon their business.
“It cost us a lot of pain because we were concerned about the safety of our employees when we were there and the safety of the customer and also citizens that would walk through the parking lot,” Mai Phan said.
The Phan’s said they notified the property owner, Mark Chen, and he tried to claim they were responsible for making repairs to a broken storm drain in the ground. That’s when they hired a lawyer.
Attorney Linda Dunlavy filed a lawsuit against Chen in 2017, demanding he fix the problem as the property owner.
“We probably tried to serve Mr. Chen a dozen times and he did things according to the process server like run away, drop the papers, lock the door, look out the window so he was definitely avoiding service,” Dunlavy said.
It took six months to serve the lawsuit which states that Mark Chen has caused more than $250,000 in damages to the tire shop owners.
“They’re the only ones who have lost in this so far,” Dunlavy said.
“He’s a landlord and we’re the tenant and he’s from China and we’re from Vietnam and we seemed to have a bond before but then he destroyed that you know,” Mai Phan said.
The pressure is on for Mark Chen. CBS46 contacted him Tuesday and he never returned our calls. Dunlavy said Tucker Municipal Court issued a consent order demanding that that Chen obtain permits and make repairs or else face hefty fines.
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, Mr. Chen has obtained proper permits. He is now ordered to start making repairs within the next thirty days. The cost for repairs is expected to be $400,000.
Natalie Dale from the Georgia Department of Transportation released the following statement:
"At the time the Department can not make comment due to pending litigation. However, we have approved an encroachment permit which allows the property owner to fix the drainage issues on their property as well as get within GDOT’s right of way as needed to properly complete the work."
