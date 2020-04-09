DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two days after CBS46 first exposed concerns about a Coronavirus cover-up claim inside a Lithonia senior living community, management at the Brightstone apartment homes on DeKalb Medical Parkway is now taking action.
“I’ve been told personally by these people that they have the Coronavirus,” an anonymous source said.
A source from within, who did not want to be identified, spoke earlier in the week about a lack of transparency by management.
“It’s really scary to think that a family member or anyone over the age of 55 that is at this place or a guest could be exposed to the Coronavirus, as well as spreading it around,” an anonymous source said.
Our source said residents were not notified of positive cases of the virus and common areas remained open.
It prompted the Governor’s office to investigate. A state health official contacted the property manager at Brightstone and CBS46 received a statement from management which says in part, “CDC guidelines have been followed throughout this last month with regard to sanitation, disinfecting and social distancing by our staff.”
"Out of respect for our residents and compliance with privacy laws, we are unable to provide details regarding specific diagnosis of individuals. Elmington’s concern for the safety and privacy of our residents has always been a priority and continues to be paramount during these uncertain and difficult times.
CDC guidelines have been followed throughout this last month with regard to sanitation, disinfecting and social distancing by our staff. We have educated residents on these guidelines as well with letters to all residents beginning on March 9, 2020 and subsequently thereafter, closure of amenities and signage throughout the community.
Authorities inspected and reviewed our education materials, signage and other measures which resulted in commendation of our management actions."
In addition, management has now informed all residents about Coronavirus cases and closed off the common areas with caution tape.
“I think they’re looking at it from a business standpoint and not a humanity standpoint,” an anonymous source said.
The Governor's office informed CBS46 that management proved to health officials that they are now following all CDC guidelines, but they will continue to monitor the property in the coming days to make sure they remain in compliance.
Atlanta Attorney Page Pate said there is no legal obligation for the property manager to report cases, but it's best to follow CDC guidelines for sanitizing, reporting and preventing the spread of the virus.
Related Articles:
Ga. Attorney warns of active COVID-19 scams
Family stricken with COVID-19 puts faith in experimental treatment
Service industry workers seek hazard pay in unsafe work conditions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.