ACWORTH, Ga. (CBS46) --- A metro Atlanta woman stuck in park after buying a car, but not being able to get a title.
The company has an “F” rating on the Better Business Bureau’s website and several negative reviews online.
Now, as CBS46'S Melissa Stern reports, the Attorney General's office is investigating.
Larie Lewis bought her car from Cherokee Auto Sales in Acworth in November.
“It was less than 10,000 dollars, and so that was what my bank had given me to get a car, so I thought, great!” Lewis said.
But she said it was all downhill from there.
“I kept calling the DMV asking did you get the title, did you get the title paperwork from them? But they sent it to me directly, I thought they would send it to the bank and the bank would send it to the DMV,” added Lewis.
So, she sent it to her bank.
“Which caused more of a delay, and then they went ahead and sent it to the DMV, when they sent it in, the title wasn’t signed,” Lewis said.
It was sent back to the dealership.
She says she was given the runaround several times, her second temporary tag just expired, and the mistakes continued.
“So, then they sent my title out again, February 25th was when the DMV got it, and she didn’t date it,” Lewis added.
The dealership admits there was an error, and claims they're working on it.
CBS46’s Melissa Stern went to the Attorney General’s office and was told they can't comment on open investigations.
“It’s become ridiculous, I shouldn’t have to pay for a Lyft to get to work when I have a car,” said Lewis, “It’s been nothing but a hassle, they haven’t been helpful, I can’t get anybody to answer my questions.”
She’s not alone. the Better Business Bureau had more than a dozen complaints over the last three years.
“People getting pulled over and getting tickets because their tags are expired, it’s a nightmare,” Lewis said.
A car dealer has 30 calendar days from the date of the sale to apply for a title and to furnish you with the proper documents to obtain a tag for the vehicle.
In the meantime, the dealership must supply you with a dealer-issued temporary tag to allow you time to apply for your own tag.
https://consumered.georgia.gov/ask-ed/2016-07-29/dealer-will-not-submit-vehicle-title-application
Consumers may file a complaint with the Attorney General’s office at www.consumer.ga.gov or at 404-651-8600.
