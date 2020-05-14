Workers finally make repairs to Tucker crater

TUCKER, Ga. (CBS46) -- On Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker, workers made repairs to a massive sinkhole on Thursday known as the ‘Tucker Crater.’
Mai and Larry Phan spoke out about the hole in February after they were forced to close their tire shop when the hole nearly swallowed up their business.
“It cost us a lot of pain because we were concerned about the safety of our employees when we were there and the safety of the customer and also citizens that would walk through the parking lot,” Mai Phan said.
The Phan’s attorney Linda Dunlavy filed a lawsuit against the owner of the property, Mark Chen, after she said he failed to make repairs to a broken storm drain underground which caused the sinkhole.
“There has been a lot of finger pointing,” Dunlavy said.
The repair work began soon after Tucker Municipal Court issued a consent order demanding Chen make repairs or face hefty fines.
Tucker Mayor Frank Auman spoke about the issue in a March newsletter saying, "The end result will be complete remediation of the property. No more sinkhole, no more unattractive fencing, no more safety barriers."
It’s a step in the right direction, but Dunlavy said the case is not closed during a Zoom interview Thursday. Her clients are still out more than $250,000 in damages.
“So, we’ll have to continue our discovery period and continue pursing them because my client’s losses were quite substantial,” Dunlavy said.
The repair job could cost about $400,000. Once complete, it will be up to the property owner, Mr. Chen, to settle with the tire shop owners who were forced out.
