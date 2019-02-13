Still looking for gift ideas on Valentine's Day? Jennifer and Rodney talk gift ideas for him and her!
Gift ideas for her
Click here to watch the segment.
Bonding Bees Date Box
Hearts of Gold Cookie Bouquet by Cookies by Design
ReBe New York Jewelry
LBK Nail Polish
Sword and Plough
Gift ideas for him
Rose Club for Men
Marvel Comic Strip (Secret Identity) Slim Fit Suit Jacket
Skull Shaver Pitbull Platinum
Good Cigar Co.
