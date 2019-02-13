Still looking for gift ideas on Valentine's Day? Jennifer and Rodney talk gift ideas for him and her!

Gift ideas for her

Click here to watch the segment.

Bonding Bees Date Box

www.bondingbees.com

Hearts of Gold Cookie Bouquet by Cookies by Design

www.cookiesbydesign.com

ReBe New York Jewelry

www.rebenewyork.com

LBK Nail Polish

www.lbknails.com

Sword and Plough

www.swordandplough.com

Gift ideas for him

Click here to watch the segment. 

Rose Club for Men

www.roseclubformen.com

Marvel Comic Strip (Secret Identity) Slim Fit Suit Jacket

www.fun.com

Skull Shaver Pitbull Platinum

www.skullshaver.com

Good Cigar Co.

www.goodcigar.co

