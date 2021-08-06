BALL GROUND, Ga. (CBS46) – After a roundtable discussion with Cherokee County school leaders Friday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp made it clear he does not agree with the CDC’s newest recommendation that there be universal masking in K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.
“I’ve said all along I didn’t really like the idea of mandates,” Kemp told reporters at Ball Ground Elementary School.
“We’re doing the same thing we did last year,” Kemp said. “We’re trusting the local school systems, the local boards, to work with their parents, work with their administration and make good decisions for each individual school.”
Kemp said hospital administrators are telling him 85 percent of current COVID hospitalizations are patients who are not vaccinated. He acknowledged it’s been tough to convince some skeptical Georgians to get vaccinated.
“There’s been a lot of mixed messages coming out of the White House telling people to get vaccinated, take your mask off, now saying you have to mask again,” Kemp said.
Though CDC data shows Georgia being among the 10 lowest vaccination rates, Kemp said the state is seeing an uptick in vaccinations in recent weeks.
“Our vaccinations have gone up 66% since our case count started rising,” Kemp said. “I think people that haven’t been vaccinated are realizing that the delta variant spreads more rapidly and they’re looking into getting vaccinated.”
