PERRY, Ga. (CBS46)—Governor Brian Kemp is gearing up for the 2022 ticket in hopes of reelection for Governor’s seat of Georgia.
Kemp’s campaign team shared with CBS46 News the Governor will be holding a kick-off rally in Perry.
The event will include a special musical guest Walker Montgomery.
In attendance will be the Kemp family, Georgia conservatives, state, and local officials.
Event Details:
- Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 11:30 AM - 2:30 PM
- Georgia Grown Building, Georgia National Fairgrounds, and Agricenter - 401 Golden Isles Pkwy, Perry, GA 31069
Kemp is one of several Republicans to announce their campaign, including former Georgia State Representative Vernon jones who announced they are running for the gubernatorial race back in April.
As of now, no Democrats have thrown their name into the hat for the race.
Stay with CBS46 News as we learn more over the coming months about the gubernatorial election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.