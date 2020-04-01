ATLANTA (CBS46) - Governor Brian Kemp is putting Georgia on lock down, planning to sign a statewide shelter-in-place order Thursday.
With COVID-19 cases rapidly rising, state health commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey confirms the elderly are the most vulnerable.
#BREAKINGNEWS @GovKemp will issue statewide ‘Shelter in Place’ order for Georgia. @cbs46 #COVID19— Barmel Lyons CBS46 (@BarmelLyonsTV) April 1, 2020
“This is absolutely not just like the flu... It's many times more transmittable and it's also much more deadly." Toomey goes on to say ...”nursing homes are the highest risk situation we have... Short of cruise ships."
Governor Kemp says these numbers are a game changer.
”In the weeks to come the Georgia National Guard units will have boots on the ground to assist those operations and continue to ensure we protect our most vulnerable," said during his Wednesday news conference.
The shelter in place order will be signed Thursday and it's not something you should take lightly.
"If they are going to a facility and they're not moving along… then we will take that action,” Kemp said.
The governor encourages people to get what they need now.
"Get what you need.. where you can shelter up for a while... Stay home," said Kemp.
Governor Kemp, @GaDPH , GEMA, and the Georgia Guard will provide a COVID-19 Response Update starting at 4PM @MurphyCBS46 and I are here to keep you up-to-date with the latest stay tuned to @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/c3tOeVyG3B— Barmel Lyons CBS46 (@BarmelLyonsTV) April 1, 2020
Nick Levaron is already rushing to shopping centers.
"I'm still waiting for the t-p to come back I'm almost out. I’m getting worried about it," said Levaron.
Governor Kemp says its important people stay calm.
"I understand people are scared we never seen anything like this but as I mentioned in the close of my speech we don't need to be afraid," Kemp said.
Although Governor Kemp is announcing the shelter-in-place Thursday, it doesn't go into effect until Friday.
He also purchased four medical pods to continue his efforts to protect our most vulnerable.
The statewide shelter in place order will last until April 13th, but that order could be extended.
