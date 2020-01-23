Grammy award image

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The 62nd GRAMMY Awards are right around the corner, airing Jan. 26 on CBS46, but the nominations are here now! Follow the links below to find out who is nominated in each category!

1. General Field

2. Alternative

3. Jazz

4. World Music 

5. Music for Visual Media

6. Production, Non-Classical

7. Pop

8. R&B

9. Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music 

10. Children's 

11. Composing/Arranging 

12. Production, Immersive Audio

13. Dance/Electronic Music 

14. Rap

15. Latin

16. Spoken Word

17. Package

18. Production, Classical 

19. Contemporary Instrumental Music

20. Country

21. American Roots Music

22. Comedy

23. Notes

24. Classical

25. Rock

26. New age

27. Reggae

28. Musical Theater

29. Historical

30. Music Video/Film

