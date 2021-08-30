Riverdale made Mays pay on the ground after the Raiders rushed for five touchdowns in the Great Atlanta Bash at Eddie S. Henderson Stadium Saturday.
Jason Stokes led the Riverdale ground game, which totaled 285 yards of rushing offense. The 5-foot-6, 150-pound senior running back scored three rushing touchdowns and caught one touchdown pass. Autavius Ison, the Raiders’ 6-foot junior back, had 152 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Riverdale led 20-0 at the half and had little trouble managing the game in the second half.
Quintavius Johnson was 12-of-21 passing for 174 yards and one touchdown while rushing for another to lead the Mays offense. He passed to Jamel Thomspon on a 23-yard reception for a touchdown.
